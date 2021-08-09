Community Support

SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS is gearing up for its ROCK ON THE RIVER event featuring COUNTING CROWS. The concert takes place AUGUST 17th at TCU AMPHITHEATRE at WHITE RIVER STATE PARK.

A portion of the proceeds benefit INDIANA WISH, an organization that grants wishes to INDIANA children, ages 3-18, who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

