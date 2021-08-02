Register At CountryRadioSeminar.com

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) has revealed details of a new series, "CRS Heads Of State," which will take place during the in-person 2022 seminar, set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th in NASHVILLE. "CRS Heads Of State" will feature interviews with the industry's most prominent leaders as they give their insight of the post-pandemic music and broadcast industry and perspective on how to push forward and succeed.

The new session will feature: BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY; HUBBARD RADIO CEO GINNY MORRIS; ALPHA MEDIA CEO BOB PROFITT; TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CEO BILL WILSON; BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA; UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN; WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO; SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO RANDY GOODMAN; and BMG NASHVILLE Pres. JON LOBA. Interviewers for the sessions will be ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP's JOEL DENVER, the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's ERICA FARBER, COUNTRY AIRCHECK/"Country Countdown USA'"s LON HELTON and McVAY MEDIA's MIKE McVAY.

More "heads of state" will be added to the roster and announced in the coming weeks.

"In just two eventful, arduous years, the Country music industry has undergone disruption, challenges, revival and innovation that have and will continue to reshape the world and our business as we know it," said CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS. "It's time to hear what insights leaders of our genre, the 'Heads Of State,' have to say about all that, to share what they know, and forecast where all of us are headed. CRS is the ideal venue for these candid conversations, and we'll do it one-on-one every day at CRS '22. Do not miss these important sessions!"

Early bird registration for the 2022 COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR will open on TUESDAY, AUGUST 17th at 10a (CT) at CountryRadioSeminar.com.

« see more Net News