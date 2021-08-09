New Concert & Event Venue At Hollywood Park

HOLLYWOOD PARK and promotional partner LIVE NATION celebrated the official opening of the YOUTUBE THEATER, the new 6,000 seat performance venue located on site, with a ribbon cutting ceremony MONDAY, (8/9). YOUTUBE THEATER’s initial slate of events will span SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER and NOVEMBER and will peak with a Grand Opening this winter when they announce the theater’s first artist residency with one of today’s most popular music groups, to be announced later this year.

The 227,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art indoor venue is three-stories and places an emphasis on the live experience. A statement released said the venue will serve as a new home for artists, creators and an array of live entertainment. LIVE NATION will bring a diverse array of artists to the brand new LOS ANGELES venue across a variety of genres, spanning from Latin and Pop to Hip-Hop, Rock, R&B, Soul and much more, as well as some of the biggest and best names in comedy and entertainment. In addition, the theater is equipped to host many other types of events, including awards shows, esports competitions, community gatherings, conferences and more.

HOLLYWOOD PARK DEVELOPER E. STANLEY KROENKE said, "YOUTUBE THEATER is in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world and inspired by creativity and technology. We are proud to partner with YOUTUBE at this unique venue. YOUTUBE THEATER’s opening series of special and diverse concerts and events is not only for the INGLEWOOD and LOS ANGELES communities it calls home, but also representative of them. On this special occasion, we want to express our deepest appreciation to the partners, colleagues and employees that helped bring YOUTUBE THEATER to life. We cannot wait to welcome you.”

