Fisher House

INTERN JOHN, comedian and host of Your Morning Show, heard on iHEART Top 40 WZFT (Z104.3)/BALTIMORE and sister Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, DC brought his What's Next Tour to nearby BOWIE, MD on FRIDAY (8/6). The show was a fundraising event for FISHER HOUSE, a charity and foundation that builds comfort homes where military & veteran's families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.

The sold-out event took place at PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM, home of the BALTIMORE ORIOLES farm team, BOWIE BAYSOX. Following the show, SHELBY SOS - midday host on sister Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA - along with Your Morning Show members RILEY COUTURE and HOODY, joined JOHN for a two-hour meet and greet.

(Top) Lined Around The Block To Get In. (Bottom L-R) Riley Couture, Hoody, John, Shelby Sos With Local Teachers (blue shirts) INTERN JOHN said, "I always thought there was maybe a chance we could pull something big off, but only if the listeners got behind us, and I’m speechless. Moments like these, I think of how people will say ‘radio is dead’ and laugh. If radio was dead, I wouldn’t have done standup comedy at a pro baseball stadium or a two-hour meet and greet."

The next stops for the What's Next Tour are in BALTIMORE, DC, and LOUSIVILLE, with the final show happening in TAMPA. Over the past several years, his efforts have raised over $35,000 for FISHER HOUSE.

