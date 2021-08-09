B2B Lift

The latest WESTWOOD ONE corporate blog post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD offers five case studies that he says showed brand lift for business-to-business clients using AM/FM radio campaigns.

One of the case studies points to an unnamed "major B2B firm" that used "massive AM/FM radio campaigns" spread over multiple formats, heeding a series of MARU/MATCHBOX studies showing that business decision makers listen to more than just News-Talk stations; the client The result was, according to BOUVARD, 35% growth in unaided awareness, 33% growth in brand consideration, and a 25% increase in average brand perceptions.

In another case study, a software firm trying to reach human resources software decision makers, again using a range of formats, was said to have gotten a 50% lift in unaided awareness, 26% lift in usage, and a 29% increase in average brand perception.

Other case studies cited by BOUVARD involved a construction equipment rental firm finding heavy AM/FM listeners 12% more likely to rent or purchase equipment in the next year; CDW reaching IT decision makers with WESTWOOD ONE NFL and MARCH MADNESS broadcasts; and an unnamed business software brand using AM/FM radio to reach small business owners.

Read BOUVARD's post here.

