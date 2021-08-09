Bill Gets Support

All 50 state broadcasters' associations and those from D.C. and PUERTO RICO have declared their support of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2021, the bill that would offer tax credits to help local news media hire more journalists and encourage local businesses to advertise on those outlets.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), the state organizations called local media outlets "a critical element of our nation's infrastructure" needing "significant investment" to operate. The bill, the organizations told SCHUMER and MCCONNELL, "would provide local newsrooms a lifeline that would enable them to sustain, and in some cases, significantly improve the critical public service these local media outlets provide their communities."

The bill is being sponsored by Sens. MARIA CANTWELL (D-WA), MARK KELLY (D-AZ), and RON WYDEN (D-OR), with a similar bill previously introduced in the HOUSE by Reps. ANN KIRKPATRICK (D-AZ) and DAN NEWHOUSE (R-WA). The SENATE version would offer up to $250 per year for five years in tax credits for news subscriptions; a five-year credit of up to $25,000 in the first year and $15,000 in each of the next four years offered to news organizations for hiring journalists; and a tax credit of up to $5,000 in the first year and $2,500 in the following four years for small business advertising on local news media, including radio, television, digital, and nonprofit news organizations.

« see more Net News