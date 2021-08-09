New Song Research (8/9)

ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide the top-testing songs in the Contemporary Christian format bi-monthly.

ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "There are many tools in the toolbelt in deciding whether or not to add a new song: consumption, gut, experience, lyrics, and song research. Being able to see how songs have tested at a nationwide level is a great resource for PDs and MDs. JONATHAN LITTLE at TROY RESEARCH is appreciated for his willingness to provide this data to you at no cost."

Here's the latest (8/9) W25-54 TROY RESEARCH from its participating Contemporary Christian music stations. Notice the sample size of 2,611.





« see more Net News