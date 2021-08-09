Podcast Ranker

"THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" once again topped EDISON RESEARCH's ranking of the top 50 podcasts by audience size for second quarter 2021, based on the Podcast Consumer Tracking Report. ROGAN is followed by THE NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY," "CRIME JUNKIE," "THIS AMERICAN LIFE," "STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW," "MY FAVORITE MURDER," "POD SAVE AMERICA," "OFFICE LADIES," "SERIAL," and "THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW" in EDISON's top 10.

SVP TOM WEBSTER said, “This is the second anniversary of the Podcast Consumer Tracker, and the top shows have been fairly consistent over that time. Because our research covers the entire space, regardless of publisher or listening application, we have been able to report that stability even as the space continues to evolve.

“What is fascinating about these data is that we are seeing some marked differences between people who primarily get their podcasts through APPLE PODCASTS, those who primarily use SPOTIFY, and those who mainly use YOUTUBE. The character of the shows -- and of the audiences -- differs by platform.”

