Dangerboy Celebrates 25 Years With iHeartMedia/Salt Lake City
by Joel Denver
by Joel Denver
August 10, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Rocker KAAZ (ROCK 106.7)/SALT LAKE CITY morning co-host DANGERBOY, of the HOOKER & DB morning show, has some extra pep in his step!
Why, you ask! Well, its because DB has just turned the page on 25 years with iHEARTMEDIA/SALT LAKE CITY, having been part of sister Top 40 KZHT’s morning show for many moons before moving to ROCK 106.7.
iHEARTMEDIA/SLC SVPP JEFF McCARTNEY told ALL ACCESS, “It's safe to say that DB not only has some impressive heritage, but he has now reached legendary status in SALT LAKE CITY! I just couldn't be more proud to have had the privilege of working side by side with DB all these years!"