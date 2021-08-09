Q2 Up

TEGNA second quarter revenue rose 27% year-over-year and 37% from second quarter 2019 to $733 million, led by record subscription revenue and advertising and marketing services revenue. The company's net income rose from $20 million to $107 million (48 cents/basic and diluted share), also greater than 2019's performance ($80 million).

Primarily a television station owner, TEGNA's financial disclosures do not break out performance for its only radio properties, Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460)/COLUMBUS, OH, nor its podcast divisions TEGNA STUDIOS, which produces podcasts based on reporting from its TV news departments, and LOCKED ON PODCAST NETWORK, which produces sports podcasts, although it did disclose that LOCKED ON's audience grew 56% year-over-year.

"TEGNA’s consistent execution of our long-term strategy resulted in another quarter of record performance, supported by the underlying strength of our subscription business, growing and accelerating advertising and marketing services revenue, as well as our disciplined expense management," said Pres./CEO DAVE LOUGEE. "We achieved record second quarter total company revenue, subscription revenue, AMS revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA. We achieved our previously provided second quarter guidance on all key financial metrics. And based on our accelerating performance, we are raising our two-year free cash flow guidance for the second time this year.

