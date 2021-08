Kanamè, With His Mother's Good Looks

Congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KSSX (JAMMIN 95.7)/SAN DIEGO afternoon personality PABLO SATO and his wife JAYMEE on the birth of their son, KANAMÈ on SUNDAY.

According to SATO, JAYMEE and KANAMÈ are doing well. SATO's day one experiences include changing his first diaper and getting pee'd on by someone other than himself.

