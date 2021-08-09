Andreas Katsambas

Business veteran and former BMG EVP ANDREAS KATSAMBAS has been named President/Strategy, Marketing & Operations at CHARTMETRIC, a leading data analytics and business intelligence resource serving the entertainment industry.

From 2017-'21, KATSAMBAS held senior positions at BMG, most recently as EVP, leading BMG’s development in LATIN AMERICA and CANADA, where he oversaw 30 releases achieving diamond (a first for the company), platinum or gold sales status. He joined the company as SVP, overseeing all international releases for NORTH AMERICANartists after his independently-founded record label, THE END RECORDS, was acquired by BMG in 2016.

CHARTMETRIC is a business intelligence tool geared towards the music industry, specializing in data collection, data cleaning, and data visualization, tracking more than 2 million artists around the world on over 20 streaming and social platforms. Their mission is to help entertainment professionals make smarter and faster music business decisions by providing reliable data, beautiful visuals, fast and in-depth insights, innovative features, and rockstar customer support.

« see more Net News