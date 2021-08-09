Christine McVie (Photo: Twitter)

HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LTD. has acquired a catalog from CHRISTINE McVIE, one of the principal writers and vocalists of one of the most successful bands of all time, FLEETWOOD MAC.

McVIE made two UK Top 20 albums with CHICKEN SHACK, her debut solo album, "CHRISTINE Perfect," and featured heavily on FLEETWOOD MAC’s "Mr Wonderful," "Then Play On" and "Kiln House," before joining the band permanently in 1970. Between 1971 and 1974, she wrote and sang on five albums for the band, including the platinum-certified "Bare Trees" as well as the gold-certified "Future Games" and "Mystery to Me."

In 1975, LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM and STEVIE NICKS joined CHRISTINE McVIE and other existing members of FLEETWOOD MAC, MICK FLEETWOOD and JOHN McVIE, to create the most famous and most consistent version of the iconic band.

In 1998, as a member of FLEETWOOD MAC, CHRISTINE McVIE was inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME and received the BRIT AWARD for “Outstanding Contribution to Music”.

Combined with its acquisition from BUCKINGHAM, HIPGNOSIS now owns the song copyrights and writers share for seven of 11 songs on "FLEETWOOD MAC"; eight of 11 songs on "Rumours"; 15 of 20 songs on "Tusk"; nine of 12 songs on "Mirage"; nine of 12 songs on "Tango In The Night"; 11 of 16 songs on "Greatest Hits," and 12 of 17 songs on "The Dance."

HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED founder MERCK MERCURIADIS stated, “CHRISTINE McVIE is one of the greatest songwriters of all time, having guided FLEETWOOD MAC to almost 150 million albums sold and making them one of the best-selling bands of all time globally. In the last 46 years the band have had three distinct writers and vocalists, but CHRISTINE’s importance is amply demonstrated by the fact that eight of the 16 songs on the band’s Greatest Hits albums are from CHRISTINE. It’s wonderful for us to welcome her to the HIPGNOSIS FAMILY and particularly wonderful to reunite her once again with LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM. Between CHRISTINE and LINDSEY, we now have 48 of 68 songs on the band’s most successful albums.”

Added CHRISTINE McVIE, “I am so excited to belong to the HIPGNOSIS family, and thrilled that you all regard my songs worthy of merit. I’d like to thank you all for your faith in me, and I’ll do all I can to continue this new relationship and help in any way I can! Thank you so much!”

McVIE was represented by business manager PAUL GLASS at THE COLONY GROUP, Manager MARTIN WYATT and lawyer MARIO GONZALEZ.

« see more Net News