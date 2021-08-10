Scandal

VANITY FAIR and CADENCE13 are co-producing a ten-episode scripted narrative podcast telling the story of a scandal in old HOLLYWOOD from "YOU MUST REMEMBER THIS" creator KARINA LONGWORTH and filmmaker VANESSA HOPE.

"LOVE IS A CRIME," debuting AUGUST 17th, will star JON HAMM, ZOOEY DESCHANEL, GRIFFIN DUNNE, MARA WILSON, and ADAM MORTIMER, and tells the story of HOPE's grandparents, producer WALTER WANGER and actress JOAN BENNETT, and WANGER's shooting of agent JENNINGS LANG, whom he suspected of having an affair with BENNETT, in 1951.

“Why would my grandfather, a successful movie producer, a liberal thinker, a man who helped Jewish emigres escape HITLER, take a gun to confront his wife?” said HOPE in a preview of the series. “Why would my grandmother, a beautiful movie star who had all but invented the archetype of the film noir femme fatale, and was then starring in a hit franchise of family films, risk everything to sneak around with her agent?”

