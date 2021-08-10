Monthly Data

PODTRAC is supplementing its weekly podcast download data releases with monthly data, and the latest release shows a downward turn in monthly downloads but warns that the numbers were affected by the APPLE PODCAST bug in iOS14.6.

JUNE 2021 was the first month of the year that PODTRAC was found to be down from 2020's numbers, coinciding with the APPLE bug, which was corrected in iOS 14.7, released JULY 29th. PODTRAC, noting that iOS updates take about 30 days to replace the prior versions, expects the problem to be resolved by the last week of AUGUST.

PODTRAC also noted a downward trend in listening to news podcasts, a trend that tracks back to JANUARY, although some of the decline during the SUMMER may be due to the APPLE bug.

