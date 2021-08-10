-
Westwood One, NCAA Renew Audio Deal
by Perry Michael Simon
August 10, 2021 at 5:20 AM (PT)
-
WESTWOOD ONE and the NCAA have renewed their contract for radio and digital audio coverage and distribution of the college athletics organization's 90 championships with a new multiyear deal. Terms of the renewal were not disclosed.
The CUMULUS MEDIA-owned syndicator has aired the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament since 1982 and has covered every game of MARCH MADNESS on multiple platforms since 2005.