-
Producer Carl 'Chucky' Thompson Dies At 53
by Pete Jones
August 10, 2021 at 7:25 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Producer CARL "CHUCKY" THOMPSON has died at 53. THOMPSON, a member of BAD BOY's HITMEN production team, was a WASHINGTON DC native. He's credited with producing some of BAD BOY 's biggest hits, like THE NOTORIUS B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa". THOMPSON won a GRAMMY for his production work on MARY J. BLIGE's "My Life" album.
No official cause of death has been announced.
USA TODAY has more.