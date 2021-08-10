Franco

CUMULUS MEDIA/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL Key Account Manager/Senior Marketing Consultant BRENDA FRANCO is joining the crosstown JVC MEDIA cluster as GM, starting in SEPTEMBER. The JVC cluster includes Top 40 WECQ (Q92), Country WHWY (HIGHWAY 98.1), Classic Hits WWAV (102.1 THE WAVE) and Talk WZLB (FLORIDA MAN RADIO 103.1).

“JVC’s commitment to the EMERALD COAST and all of our markets is to grow our culture of great local radio for our listeners and clients,” said JVC EVP SHANE REEVE. “The addition of BRENDA as our General Manager for JVC FORT WALTON BEACH is a win for everyone in the market. BRENDA’s success in sales management up and down the EMERALD COAST is due to her incredible knowledge and passion for her clients, listeners and the industry. I was always so impressed with BRENDA during my earlier tenure in FORT WALTON BEACH, and I am thrilled to have someone of her caliber on board with the JVC family.”

FRANCO said, “When the opportunity to team up with a company like JVC that believes in focusing on local radio -- being involved with the community and truly looking after the needs of clients and listeners, I knew JVC was where I wanted to be. Thanks to SHANE REEVE and [CEO] JOHN CARACCIOLO for giving me the opportunity to work with such talented people and lead the FORT WALTON BEACH cluster as it continues to evolve. There are great things ahead on the EMERALD COAST as we focus on making a difference in our community, delivering great products to our listeners and partnering to overdeliver to our clients.”

CARACCIOLO said, “I’m excited BRENDA is joining the JVC team! It is going to be fun to watch her lend her incredible talent and reputation within the community to our brands and staff. She’s a natural to continue our culture of fun and local radio that works for the community, clients and our loyal listeners!”.

Reach FRANCO at bfranco@jvcbroadcasting.com.

« see more Net News