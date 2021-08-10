Concert Protocols

A COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend MILWAUKEE WORLD FESTIVAL, INC.'s (MWF) SUMMERFEST 2021, Little Big Town/BoDeans concert on FRIDAY, AUGUST 13th and WEDNESDAY WEEKEND PREVIEW concerts held at the AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER. And shows at BMO HARRIS PAVILION. The 53rd edition of SUMMERFEST 2021 will take place SEPTEMBER 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

SUMMERFEST features over 1,000 performances on 12 stages, featuring: MILEY CYRUS, CHRIS STAPLETON, MEGAN THEE STALLION, JONAS BROTHERS, LUKE BRYAN, CHANCE THE RAPPER, GUNS N’ ROSES, DAVE CHAPELLE, WILCO, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, DIPLO, FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS, BLEACHERS, DAVE CHAPELLE, BLACK PUMAS, RUN THE JEWELS, PIXIES, RISE AGAINST, GOO GOO DOLLS and more to be announced.

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for SUMMERFEST.” said MILWAUKEE WORLD FESTIVAL, INC. Pres./CEO DON SMILEY.

“MILWAUKEE WORLD FESTIVAL has been a community leader and a tremendous partner in prioritizing the health of festival staff, vendors, performers, and attendees throughout their planning,” said MILWAUKEE Health Commissioner KIRSTEN JOHNSON. “We are pleased with their proactive decision to implement these additional safety measures and ensure festivalgoers can feel comfortable attending this beloved music fest responsibly.”

At the gates, all attendees will show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test. An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a valid vaccination card, or a negative test will be accepted. Documentation may also be presented in digital form, such as a screenshot or photo, on a phone. For those not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of attending the festival.

Masks are recommended for indoor spaces, including the SUMMERFEST Store, First Aid stations and restrooms. If an individual is unvaccinated, it is recommended that a mask be worn when attending large gatherings. Children under 12 will be required to wear a mask. If any individual is experiencing COVID-like symptoms, they are strongly encouraged to remain at home.

Refunds for general admission and concert tickets may be available pending TICKETMASTER policies.

Concerts to be held at the AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER:

MAROON 5 with special guest BLACKBEAR – AUGUST 19th

DARRYL HALL & JOHN OATES Massive Summer Tour 2021 – AUGUST 28th

KISS: End of the Road World Tour – SEPTEMBER 5th

SLIPKNOT – The Knotfest Roadshow 2021 – SEPTEMBER 29th

At BMO HARRIS PAVILION:

CHRIS TOMLIN, KARI JOBE & BETHEL MUSIC – AUGUST 15th

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS – 50th Anniversary Tour – AUGUST 24th

MT. JOY & TRAMPLED BY TURTLES – SEPTEMBER 24th

ALICE COOPER with ACE FREELY – OCTOBER 1st

PRIMUS – October 8th

For more information, visit Summerfest.com.

