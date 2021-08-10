September 25th

GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE presented by CITI and CISCO is a 24-hour worldwide event on SEPTEMBER 25th to be broadcast and streamed on ABC, ABC NEWS LIVE, BBC, FX, IHEARTRADIO, HULU, YOUTUBE, TIME, TWITTER, and more. The performers announced will be from three locations. NEW YORK CITY: COLDPLAY, BILLIE EILISH, CAMILA CABELLO, JENNIFER LOPEZ, LIZZO, MEEK MILL, SHAWN MENDES; special guest performances by ALESSIA CARA, BURNA BOY, CYNDI LAUPER, JON BATISTE, and LANG LANG. PARIS, FRANCE: ED SHEERAN, DOJA CAT, DJ SNAKE, H.E.R., BLACK EYED PEAS, CHRISTINE, AND THE QUEENS; special guest performance by ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO. LAGOS, NIGERIA: FEMI KUTI, DAVIDO, TIWA SAVAGE, and MADE KUTI.

Additional artists donating their time and talent - whether live or filmed in advance, include: ADAM LAMBERT, ALESSIA CARA, ANDREA BOCELLI, ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO, BILLIE EILISH, BLACK EYED PEAS, BTS, BURNA BOY, CAMILA CABELLO, CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS, COLDPLAY, CYNDI LAUPER, DAVIDO, DEMI LOVATO, DOJA CAT, DJ SNAKE, DURAN DURAN, ED SHEERAN, FEMI KUTI, GREEN DAY, H.E.R., HUGH JACKMAN & DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS, JENNIFER LOPEZ, JON BATISTE, KEITH URBAN, LANG LANG, LIZZO, LORDE, MADE KUTI, MEEK MILL, METALLICA, RAG'N'BONE MAN, RICKY MARTIN, SHAWN MENDES, THE LUMINEERS, THE WEEKND, TIWA SAVAGE, and USHER from locations in LAGOS, RIO DE JANEIRO, NEW YORK CITY, PARIS, LONDON, SEOUL, LOS ANGELES, SYDNEY and more to be announced.

The purpose of GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE is to rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defend the planet and defeat poverty by focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest - climate change, vaccine equity, and famine. For tickets to the PARIS and NEW YORK CITY festivals, and get more information at GlobalCitizenLive.org.

