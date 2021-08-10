Bernier

Another anti-vaccination conservative talk radio host has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

MARC BERNIER, the longtime SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WNDB-A-W228CT/DAYTONA BEACH personality, is in the hospital battling COVID-19-induced pneumonia. He has been vocally against vaccinations, at one point accusing the U.S. government of "acting like Nazis" in encouraging citizens to get the shots.

The DAYTONA BEACH NEWS-JOURNAL reports that WNDB will be airing SEAN HANNITY's PREMIERE NETWORKS show in BERNIER's absence.

WNDB PROGRAMMING NOTE:



Marc Bernier will remain off-the-air this week as he recovers from complications from COVID induced pneumonia. News Daytona Beach, WNDB, and Southern Stone Communications wish Marc a speedy recovery and hope to have him back on the air as soon as possible. — News Daytona Beach (@NewsDaytonaBch) August 9, 2021

