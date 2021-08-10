Rutherford

MIKE RUTHERFORD is returning to sports radio at WORD MEDIA GROUP Sports WXVW-A-W241CK (BIG X SPORTS RADIO)/LOUISVILLE on AUGUST 16th, airing 3-6p (CT). RUTHERFORD hosted at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports WKRD-A/LOUISVILLE before being let go in a company-wide layoff in JANUARY 2020; he also hosts the UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE sports "CARD CHRONICLE" podcast.

"Being paid to talk for three hours every dy about something I genuinely love has always been a dream," RUTHERFORD said, "and I'm so thankful to everyone at WORD MEDIA GROUP and BIG X SPORTS RADUO for helping me to realize it again."

GM TROY MILES said, "We are proud to have a great local talent like MIKE on our station and being a CARDINAL fan, I'm really pumped that he's back on the air."

