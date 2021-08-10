Tunji Balogun (Photo: LinkedIn)

VARIETY reports that RCA EVP/A&R TUNJI BALOGUN has been named DEF JAM CEO succeeding PAUL ROSENBERG, who resigned in FEBRUARY 2020. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP General Counsel JEFF HARLESTON has been serving as Interim CEO of DEF JAM.

BALOGUN has been at RCA since 2015. During his time at RCA, BALOGUN was a key figure in the signing and development of NORMANI, BROCKHAMPTON, GOLDLINK, H.E.R., KHALID, SZA, BRYSON TILLER, and others. He also co-founded KEEP COOL, a joint venture label deal with RCA.

Prior to his time at RCA, BALOGUN held a A&R executive position for many years at INTERSCOPE RECORDS. BALOGUN started on the label level as an intern at WARNER.

