Tyndall (Photo: Katie McClenny)

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS and SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE have signed singer/songwriter KASEY TYNDALL to a global publishing agreement.

“I am beyond excited to be starting a new chapter in my career and joining the RIVER HOUSE family. Their work ethic is contagious, and I couldn’t be more thankful for their belief in my music!” said TYNDALL.

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS VP/GM ZEBB LUSTER commented, "We have been big fans of KASEY for a couple years now and knew that if the opportunity ever presented itself, we would love to work with her. Her determination and confidence in who she is as an artist has really grown since moving to NASHVILLE and we are stoked to help her cultivate a long-term career in this business. She is a true entertainer!"

