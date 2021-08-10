Lori Lewis

"INSTAGRAM has revealed a bit of how to increase discovery and reach with REELS.

“INSTAGRAM has revealed a bit of how to increase discovery and reach with REELS.

Plus, INSTAGRAM offered what they avoid recommending for others to discover you:

Low resolution or watermarked (repurposed with the TIKTOK logo) Reels.

REELS that focus on political issues.

REELS that are made by political figures, parties, or government officials or on their behalf.

“And that makes sense – INSTAGRAM REELS is designed for more lightweight, entertaining content.”

Read more about "How To Maximize Growth With INSTAGRAM's REELS" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.





