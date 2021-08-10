Bonnaroo Requiring Vaccinations Or Negative COVID tests

BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL will require 2021 festival-goers to show vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter CENTEROO, the heartbeat of the expansive event grounds. According to THE TENNESSEAN, and a statement posted to social media, the festival, which takes place SEPTEMBER 2nd-5th in MANCHESTER, TN (NET NEWS 8/4), is encouraging ticketholders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement said, "The safety of our patrons and staff is our #1 priority. The last day to receive the second shot of MODERNA or PFIZER, or a single dose of JOHNSON & JOHNSON is THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th."

It added, "Unvaccinated individuals must submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of entering the hub of the fest, featuring a majority of BONNAROO entertainment and vending. They'll do so at the 'Plaza' medical tents placed throughout the festival's sprawling campgrounds, and upon approval will receive a 'Health Check Wristband' to allow for entry throughout the weekend. For those who lose their vaccination card or miss the 72-hour window, BONNAROO will offer rapid testing at all medical tents for $40. If an attendee tests positive, they will take a second complimentary test for confirmation."

