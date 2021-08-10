Mason

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE PD PAUL MASON is adding duties as the head of programming operations for TITANS RADIO, the radio network for the NFL’s TENNESSEE TITANS. MASON continues to report to CUMULUS NASHVILLE VP/Programming Operations CHARLIE COOK. RHETT BRYAN continues as TITANS RADIO Exec. Producer as well.

VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN said,“From the beginning, we were seeking a creative visionary with a passion for sports entertainment to lead 104.5 THE ZONE, the dominant sports destination in MIDDLE TENNESSEE. Clearly, PAUL has stepped into that role and done exceptional work. Adding programming operations oversight to TITANS RADIO is a natural next step for PAUL and we are confident he’ll continue to deliver the best live and local sports content to fans on both WGFX and TITANS RADIO.”

COOK said, “I believe what ALLISON and I appreciate about PAUL is that he came into the station with a vision for our success and he followed the plan every week he has been here, and we are now seeing the plan come to fruition.”

MASON added, “I am excited to work with this amazing group of broadcasters. MIKE KEITH, COACH DAVE MCGINNIS, Executive Producer RHETT BRYAN, and the entire TITANS RADIO team are among the best in sports, and I’m humbled to be a part of it. I also want to thank ALLISON WARREN and CHARLIE COOK for their confidence in me.”

