MD Opening

SAGA COMMUNICATION’s CHARLOTTESVILLE RADIO GROUP Triple A WCNR/106.1 THE CORNER/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA is on the hunt for the right candidate to fill its on-air/MD opening. A minimum of three years on-air experience at a music station is required -- Triple A format preferred.

Submit your resume, cover letter and on-air demo to PD KENDALL STEWART at KStewart@Charlottesvilleradiogroup.com.

Learn more about the opening here.





