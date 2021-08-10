-
WCNR/Charlottesville, VA Looking For An On-Air Talent/MD
by John Schoenberger
August 11, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
SAGA COMMUNICATION’s CHARLOTTESVILLE RADIO GROUP Triple A WCNR/106.1 THE CORNER/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA is on the hunt for the right candidate to fill its on-air/MD opening. A minimum of three years on-air experience at a music station is required -- Triple A format preferred.
Submit your resume, cover letter and on-air demo to PD KENDALL STEWART at KStewart@Charlottesvilleradiogroup.com.
Learn more about the opening here.