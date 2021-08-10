According to Veteran Consultant LORRIN PALAGI, "In every business, there are duties and tasks nobody wants to do. You know the kind, those duties that are usually trivial, mundane, boring, or just plain hard. It’s humiliating work, but humility is a virtue, and those with virtuous character traits are naturally attractive to others.

If you’re willing to do the grunt job nobody else is willing to do, and do it well, you won’t be stuck doing that job for long. You will soon get noticed. And you won’t have much competition, either. You’ll become known as the go-to for getting it done, the one who takes care of things, who solves the boss’s problems."

LORRIN suggests that's the best way to always have a job. It might not be ideal at first, but just do the work and it will pay off. Read more in this week's CONSULTANT TIPS.

