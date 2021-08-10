Pinnacle Named Founding Partner (Photo:Beck Media)

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS has entered into an agreement with SOUTHWEST VALUE PARTNERS (SWVP) and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of NASHVILLE YARDS’ entertainment district and music venue, to become the development's first “founding partner." As part of the multi-year agreement brokered by AEG GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS, PINNACLE will serve as the development’s exclusive banking partner.

As a founding partner, PINNACLE will receive large-scale branding presence and sponsorship activations across the NASHVILLE YARDS development, including year-round, brand-tailored LED signage on all screens within the NASHVILLE YARDS’ signage network and customized exposure via NASHVILLE YARDS’ digital channels. The development will include a 4,000 capacity live music venue, a movie theater, a 591-room hotel, three office towers (two of which will be occupied by AMAZON), a park, and retail, restaurant and residential buildings.

“NASHVILLE YARDS is a visionary project that will help bring greater balance to the live-work-play character of downtown,” said PINNACLE’s CEO and President TERRY TURNER. “PINNACLE is NASHVILLE’s bank, and for 20 years we’ve worked hard to be a catalyst for shaping the urban core. NASHVILLE YARDS is poised to strengthen the business district and give it a strong dose of MUSIC CITY spirit with integrated music, live entertainment and plenty of hospitality. It will represent downtown NASHVILLE at its best for residents and visitors alike.”

“We are honored to work with an awarding winning and nationally recognized firm like PINNACLE that has a rich history in the NASHVILLE community and that shares our core values and commitment to grow and elevate music and live entertainment across the city,” said AEG Senior Director/Global Partnerships SCOTT EMERY. “Not only will PINNACLE’s presence enhance the guest experience at NASHVILLE YARDS, but they will also help us continue MUSIC CITY’s longstanding tradition of having world-class music and live entertainment experiences.”

Additionally, NASHVILLE YARDS and PINNACLE will work together to engage visitors via promotional opportunities throughout the year, such as a sweepstakes executed by the music venue and special events exclusively for residents and commercial tenants of the development. PINNACLE will also have the opportunity to host business-to-business events at the NASHVILLE YARDS entertainment district throughout the course of the relationship.

« see more Net News