Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter

GRAMMY winner, and ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee JEFF "SKUNK' BAXTER has signed with MIKE GORMLEY's L.A. PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT to oversee his career.

The guitarist is a founding member of STEELY DAN and was a member of the DOOBIE BROTHERS. He has also had an impressive career as a composer (co-writing and producing the original theme for “Beverly Hills 90210," composing, performing and producing scores for “King Of The Hill”, “Class Of 1984”, (with LALO SCHIFRIN), “Roxanne” and “Bull Durham"). He was a producer for CARL WILSON, NAZARETH, BILLY VERA & THE BEATERS' chart-topping "At This Moment," NILS LOFGREN and STRAY CATS. and has been a session musician for 50 years, including contributing key guitar and pedal steel work to recording projects by RINGO STARR, DONNA SUMMER, JONI MITCHELL, BRYAN ADAMS, FREDDIE HUBBARD, JOHN COUGAR MELLENCAMP, CHER, ROD STEWART, ROY ORBISON, GLEN CAMPBELL, DOLLY PARTON, JULIO IGLESIAS, BARBRA STREISAND, HARRY NILSSON, GENE SIMMONS, CARLY SIMON, THE VENTURES, EDGAR WINTER and THE BEACH BOYS,



Said BAXTER, “I’ve waited a long time to get this right and, with MIKE on my team and with his expertise, experience and guidance, I’m ready to do this. I look forward to a long and productive relationship and moving forward on my solo career as well as a host of new projects with him.”

GORMLEY founded LA PD 35 years ago with then-partner MILES COPELAND, and oversaw the careers of THE BANGLES, OINGO BOINGO and WALL OF VOODOO. In 1988, he took over LAPD where clients subsequently included composer DANNY ELFMAN, OINGO BOINGO, WALL OF VOODOO, CONCRETE BLONE, ANGELIQU3E KIDJO and BROADWAY star PAIGE O'HARA.

Said GORMLEY,, "A label deal will be announced soon for the release of the first solo appearance of SKUNK’s career and a new agency affiliation will soon be made public, as well. You have no idea how good this is going to be.”

