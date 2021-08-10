Third Man Records London (Photo: Olivia Jean / Third Man Records)

JACK WHITE and THIRD MAN RECORDS will officially open the THIRD MAN RECORDS LONDON store, their first location outside the U.S. on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th. Situated on MARSHALL STREET in LONDON's historic SOHO, the LONDON store will complete a trio of THIRD MAN physical spaces that includes buildings in NASHVILLE and DETROIT. The new location will feature a two-level retail space, an intimate live music venue named "THE BLUE BASEMENT," and a EUROPEAN headquarters for the label.

The store was personally designed by JACK WHITE, who recently launched JACK WHITE ART & DESIGN via a comprehensive multimedia website cataloguing two decades of his award-winning creative work (NET NEWS, 7/29). The store was conceptualized and created throughout 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim of creating a physical space to help keep record sales and live performances alive after such a tough period for everyone.

To celebrate the opening, THIRD MAN RECORDS approached some of their favorite ever UK artists -- PAUL WELLER, DAVID RUFFIN, THE JESUS & MARY CHAIN, CORNERSHIP, THE RAINCOATS' GINA BIRCH and great, lost MANCHESTER group THE MAGIC ROUNDABOUT -- to record something brand-new or contribute something previously unheard to the THIRD MAN catalog. These exclusive releases will be available to buy on black vinyl on SEPTEMBER 25th from the THIRD MAN WEBSTORE (soon to be expanding to the UK/EU), at all three THIRD MAN RECORDS stores, and independent record shops everywhere, and on very limited edition yellow vinyl in the THIRD MAN LONDON store only.

One of the store's features is a THIRD MAN RECORDS token-operated lucky dip book machine designed by the TORONTO-based artist CRAIG SMALL. Titled the "LITERARIUM," it is only the second of its kind in the world and much loved by the likes of MARGARET ATWOOD. The store will also feature a token-operated recording booth where artists and the public can record their own material straight to vinyl.

