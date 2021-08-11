Fame Is Fleeting

The "WGN RADIO Walk of Fame" is no more, and it apparently isn't coming back, with ROBERTFEDER.COM reporting that NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO has decided not to relocate the plaques and is offering the plaques to the honorees for their own use.

The plaques were removed from the sidewalk outside TRIBUNE TOWER when the station moved in 2018, and had been temporarily moved to the transmitter site in ELK GROVE VILLAGE while WGN found a new location for them, but when he discovered that 2019 inductee MARLENE WELLS had her plaque in her own home garden, FEDER investigated and VP/GM MARY SANDBERG BOYLE told him that "when we realized that the honorees would rather be in possession of them, we felt it would be a more fitting tribute to grant their request.”

