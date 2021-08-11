Coming August 31st

RX is producing a new podcast about Black fans of PHISH, jam band culture, and Black liberation.

"BLACKBERRY JAMS" is hosted by show creators LESLIE MAC, Communications Dir. for THE FRONTLINE, and JUBILEE COLLECTIVE founder and NPR commentator LENNY DUNCAN, and is scheduled for an AUGUST 31st debut with 10 weekly episodes on tap through NOVEMBER 2nd. Black PHISH fans are being encouraged to leave voicemails about their fandom at (888) PHAN-JAM. The show is sponsored by BEN & JERRY'S.

“As a well-known Black Woman organizer and strategist, so much of my life is on display -- my experiences as a Phan have been life-affirming and a self-care safe haven for me over the years,” said MAC. “I’m so excited to talk about the good, the great, and the ugly with my friend LENNY, who I’ve spent many hours dissecting everything from our favorite ‘Tweezer Reprise’ to which show venues are the most racist. Telling these stories will offer a peek into how music helps me cope with the difficulties of the world and my hopes for how this scene can change to meet the current moment.”

“The truth is that my life has been forever altered by this scene, its people, and, of course, the music. When America abandoned a 13-year-old Black Queer boy to its streets, a Day-Glo bus filled circus-jam-packed with dreams of revolution rescued me,” said DUNCAN. “This scene, this band, and others like it, have been my North Star when all other stars have long since faded. The chance to talk about it from a Black Queer perspective with LESLIE is the icing on the cake. Her power analysis, organizing credentials, and educational work in anti-racism is only topped by her real compassion for those she comes across. The Black Phan experience and ‘BLACKBERRY JAMS’ are coming to a shakedown near you.”

“BEN & JERRY’S is honored to support Leslie and Lenny with ‘BLACKBERRY JAMS,’” said the ice cream company's Global Head of Integrated Marketing JAY CURLEY. “We have been part of the PHISH community for decades and supporting racial equity and Black liberation for many years. We are excited for LESLIE and LENNY to share these stories and history with the world.”

“This podcast is a must-hear for anyone searching for community through music,” said PRX Chief of Business Development and Content JASON SALDANHA. “Thank you to LESLIE, LENNY, and BEN & JERRY’S for sharing this experience with us."

