Heading Down The Dial

CUMULUS MEDIA will bring THE SHREDD & RAGAN SHOW to mornings on Classic Rock WGRF (97 ROCK)/BUFFALO. The duo join from sister station Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE).

VP/Market Manager JIM RILEY said, “After considering many options, we found that the best choice for 97 ROCK mornings was already in our building. We’re so excited to add SHREDD & RAGAN to 97 ROCK’s lineup and believe they will supercharge our existing slate of BUFFALO’s favorite radio personalities.”

PD JOE RUSSO noted, “When I thought about what type of show was big enough for 97 ROCK, it kept coming back to SHREDD & RAGAN. This is the show everyone talks about, it’s highly addictive, and you never want to miss a day. They are the perfect fit for where we are going with 97 ROCK and the perfect addition to our already legendary lineup.”

TOM RAGAN commented, “We’re thrilled this radio show experiment somehow continues to work. A big thanks to the CUMULUS/BUFFALO group including JOE RUSSO, JOE SIRAGUSA and JIM RILEY, along with the team we go to work with every day, JIM JACKA and EVAN JAMES, for helping to make this a success. Finally, and most importantly, a huge thanks for the friendship and support of the great people of BUFFALO and WESTERN NEW YORK who embraced us many years ago and made this area our home. We’re grateful beyond measure.”

TED SHREDD remarked, “We’re really excited about making the move! 97 ROCK has been a powerhouse in BUFFALO forever and to be able to bring our show to that platform is a great opportunity for us to grow our audience. For years we’ve battled against them and now we are joining forces. I see that as a win-win.”

