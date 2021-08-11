'Uncle Bill' Passes Away

BILL WRIGHT SR., one of the "WIBBAGE Good Guys" DJs in the Top 40 era at Top 40 WIBG-A/PHILADELPHIA, died SUNDAY (8/8) in WAYNE, PA, according to the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER. He was 92.

WRIGHT joined "WIBBAGE" in the FALL of 1957 from his hometown BIRMINGHAM, where he hosted a WSGN-A, WAPI-A, WBRC-A, WABT-TV, and WBRC-TV with a brief detour to ST. PETERSBURG, FL at WPIN-A and WSUN-TV, and spent 11 years in mornings at WIBG. He operated broadcasting schools in PROVIDENCE and PHILADELPHIA and worked in several non-radio jobs and as staff announcer at WGBS-TV (PHILLY 57) before returning to the air at WPEN-A/PHILADELPHIA in 1986, where he was on the air until MARCH 2002. He reprised his annual WPEN CHRISTMAS morning call-in show for WBCB-A/LEVITTOWN, PA in 2008.

