New Shows

The new additions are FAN NATION football writer COLE THOMPSON's "JUST SAYIN IT" for 5-7a (ET); "IN MY OPINION WITH DENTON DAY," moving from weekends to 9-11a (ET) weekdays, and "HIGH FREQUENCY" with former AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO host KEVIN DZIEPAK for 6-8p (ET).

“This is the start of something special,” said THOMPSON. “I just can’t thank the staff here at SPORTSMAP enough for giving me the chance. Not everyone is lucky enough for this opportunity, but I will certainly make the most of it.”

DAY said, “I'm extremely thankful for the chance to host a weekday show. I started at the company nearly three years ago, doing one live hour on SUNDAY mornings. CRAIG LARSON and DAVID GOW allowed me the creative freedom to grow and it’s very rewarding to have all that hard work lead to this exciting opportunity.”

DZIEPAK said, “My goal is really simple: just have fun and try to provide an entertaining and enjoyable product for those listening. I want to widen the scope of the show beyond sports as well, integrating pop culture, TV, music and whatever else can spark conversation; sort of a cosmic gumbo.”

CEO DAVID GOW said, “We have a number of partners who produce fabulous content for our network. I’m very excited about each of these new shows. The opportunity to produce original, informative and entertaining programs will always be an indispensable part of our core business model."

