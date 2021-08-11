Begins Tomorrow

DON ANTHONY’s 33rd Annual MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP launches TOMORROW (8/12) at 7a (CT) at the SWISSOTEL in CHICAGO.

Among THURSDAY's highlights, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS kicks things off with the third annual AQ (air-talent) study. FRED promises some very revealing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives and attitudes of talent.

McVAY MEDIA Pres MIKE McVAY leads this year's “RADIO ROUNDTABLE 2021 - RADIO BEYOND THE PANDEMIC” - Following one of the most uncertain times in our industry’s history, a panel of top radio executives offer a candid look at what talent and programmers can expect in the coming months. With scheduled guests: TONY COLES - iHEARTMEDIA, PAT PAXTON - AUDACY, GREG STRASSELL - HUBBARD RADIO and JON ZELLNER.

There's also WHAT I LEARNED DURING THE PANDEMIC - HOW IT CHANGED OUR SHOWS - Beyond the obvious impact COVID-19 has had on everyone, for radio talent, its effects also led many to rethink their approach to content and a renewed appreciation of their relationship with listeners. To share their stories are scheduled guests: ROULA CHRISTIE - KRBE HOUSTON, JOHN RECORDS LANDECKER, WGN/CHICAGO, MERCEDES MARTINEZ – KMXB (MIX 94.1)/LAS VEGAS, DEDE McGUIRE - Nationally syndicated ‘DEDE IN MORNING SHOW, DALLAS - Bill Michaels – WXLP (97X)/DAVENPORT, IA and JOE PESH – KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO - lead by WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS morning star MICHELLE McKORMICK.

ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE leads the discussion on “WOMEN’S FORUM: BREAKING THE GLASS CEILING - AND BEYOND” - This panel will tackle the continued challenges facing women in the industry when it comes to programming, taking on leadership roles, dealing with politics and mentoring fresh new faces who are passionate about radio’s future. Scheduled guests include nationally syndicated, DANA CORTEZ – KKFR/PHOENIX, RILEY COUTURE – WITH (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, DC, JOEY FORTMAN - KOIT SAN FRANCISCO, JULIA LEPIDI – WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO, HOLLY O’CONNOR – WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA BAY and ANGI TAYLOR – WCHI (ROCK 95)/CHICAGO

Other presenters include AMPLIFI MEDIA President STEVE GOLDSTEIN, TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP Pres. TRACY JOHNSON and BUZZ KNIGHT MEDIA Pres BUZZ KNIGHT.

Register for MSBC here.

Register for a room at SWISSOTEL here.

