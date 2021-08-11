Fall Concerts

A series of invitation-only performances in small venues marks SIRIUSXM and PANDORA's return to holding live music events for listeners. The "Small Stage Series" will kick off with DAVE MATTHEWS in a "secret location" and KANE BROWN in NASHVILLE on AUGUST 19th, and will include both musical and comedy acts.

The lineup also includes BRANDI CARLILE at the STEPHEN TALKHOUSE in the HAMPTONS on AUGUST 22nd; SHAGGY at the same venue AUGUST 26th (broadcast on SEPTEMBER 5th); JOHN MULANEY at CITY WINERY in NEW YORK on SEPTEMBER 1st; TWENTY ONE PILOTS at the NEWPORT MUSIC HALL in COLUMBUS, OH on SEPTEMBR 8th; COLDPLAY at the APOLLO THEATER in HARLEM on SEPTEMBER 23rd; GLASS ANIMALS at the METRO in CHICAGO on OCTOBER 4th; J BALVIN in NEW YORK on OCTOBER 13th; H.E.R. at a yet-to-be-named "iconic venue" on NOVEMBER 2nd; and KENNY CHESNEY on an undisclosed date.

“To acknowledge the grit and resilience of people across the country, we are overjoyed to bring our listeners and subscribers a series of unforgettable experiences in very special places, and in the safest way we know how to bring live events back to fans,” said SIRIUSXM Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Access to these shows and performances is the advantage of being a SIRIUSXM subscriber and PANDORA listener, and it is what we love to do. The series is a showcase that represents SIRIUSXM’s amazing array of audio entertainment, spanning all musical styles and spotlight[s] fan-favorite and top-tier talent performing in secret locations and limited-size iconic venues across the U.S., giving SIRIUSXM subscribers and PANDORA listeners the opportunity to once again safely see their favorites live.”

