The Isaacs (Photo: Chris Hollo)

Dove Award-winning family group THE ISAACS were surprised on THE GRAND OLE OPRY stage last night (8/10) with an invitation to become official OPRY members. The frequent OPRY performing group was marking the release of their upcoming album, “The American Face,” when they were surprised by member RICKY SKAGGS with the invitation. Watch the moment here.

The ISAACS will be formally inducted into the OPRY on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th.

“The ISAACS are musical treasures. They are family,” said OPRY VP/Executive Producer DAN ROGERS. “I think, ‘Man, is our audience lucky tonight’ every single time they take our stage. We’re honored they love the OPRY like they do, and I am excited about the prospect of them delivering their powerful songs from the OPRY circle for years to come.”

