July 2021

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., in conjunction with the number-crunchers from XTRENDS, are back in the saddle again, ready to whip up some ratings magic. Well, we don’t have anything to do with the actual ratings. That comes directly from the NIELSEN cauldrons. We just read, report, and occasionally insert a smarmy comment or two. This is the third installment in our swing through JULY – a period defined for ratings purposes as beginning on JUNE 24th and concluding on July 21st. Let’s see what happens, shall we?

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: The Big Easy

That COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) was #1 6+ came as no surprise as the station was there last month as well. What did catch our collective eyes was the eye-popping share the station posted (7.9-9.6) – easily its largest in over a year. The remainder of the top five was unchanged from last month. COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) was again the #2 station (7.5-7.6), while AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) repeated at #3 (7.1-7.3). SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z 92) was back at #4 (5.8-5.4), while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) remained in place at #5 but with its smallest share in over a year (5.1-4.7). The next closest station to penetrating the top five was AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH), which stepped up to #6 (4.4-4.5). WFEZ was back in the cume lead (862,100-871,000) with a 1.0% increase. The market rose by 1.6%.

WHQT captured the 25-54 flag for the seventh straight survey and had a modest share increase as well. WLYF remained at #2 with its best Frosty-free share since NOVEMBER and was about a share off the lead. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7 FM) moved up two slots to #3 with its fourth up book in a row. A flat WFEZ remained at #4, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) moved up from a tie at #6 to #5 with its highest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9) dropped from #3 to #6 with its lowest share since Miss Fanny Bright was riding shotgun in a sleigh.

WLYF was the 18-34 leader for the fifth book in a row. The station had a small increase while WHQT had a much larger gain as it moved from a tie at #3 to #2. When the dust settled, the stations were less than a half share distant. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) went from a tie at #5 to #3 with its best showing since FEBRUARY. Its former partner at #5 – WMXJ – stepped up to #4 with a solid gain. It had a new dance partner as COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) dropped down from #2, returning most of last month’s rather large increase. WFEZ went from sharing the #3 position to #6 with its lowest score since JANUARY. It was just ahead of WHYI, which went from a tie at #9 to #7 with its largest share in over a year.

Last month, WHQT and WLYF were tied atop the 18-49 leaderboard. This month, both stations had the same solid share increase to remain perched together in that rarefied air. A flat WFEZ repeated at #3 and trailed the market leaders by two shares. WXDJ stepped up to #4 with its best performance in over a year, while iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TU 94.9) leapt from #10 to #5, thanks to a huge share increase. WEDR fell four places to #8 as it ended a strong two-book surge.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: On The Move

There was a lot of stuff happening in the 6+ paradigm. To begin with, there was a new #1 station as BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F moved back to #1 for the seventh time in the last nine surveys. It also posted its largest share in over a year (5.9-7.8). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK had its largest share since SEPTEMBER as it rose two places to #2 (5.5-6.8). Last month, AUDACY Active Rock KISW and SINCLAIR News KOMO-A were the market’s co-leaders. KISW dipped to #3 (6.5-6.5), while KOMO-A landed at #4 (6.5-6.3). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR-F (95.7 THE JET) landed its largest share since AUGUST (4.7-5.3) as it stepped up to #5. UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW received its lowest grade in over a year (5.3-4.2) as it slipped to #6. KJR-F was back in the cume lead (597,700-642,200) with a 7.4% increase. The market was up by a more modest 0.5%.

Nothing to see 25-54 as KISW continued to plow through the competition. The station was #1 for the sixth straight survey and led KZOK – which zoomed from #9 to #2 with a huge share increase – by better than three shares. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN’ 92.5) stepped down from a #2 tie to #3 with a slight loss and was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1), which had a slight increase. KJR-F repeated at #5 with a small increase, while KUOW fell from a tie at #2 to #8.

The two top 40 stations were duking it out 18-34. KBKS stepped up to #1 with its sixth straight up book. KQMV advanced to #2 with its highest share in over a year. The two archrivals were less than a half share apart. This ended the eight-book winning streak for KISW, which slipped to #3 with its smallest share since NOVEMBER. KZOK came close to doubling its previous share as it leapt from a tie at #10 to #4. Speaking of that number, three stations had been tied at that #4 spot. AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) ended up at #5 with a slight increase. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) and HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9) both had the same slight decrease and landed together at #6.

A flat KISW was #1 18-49 for the third book in a row. That also meant the station was in double digits for the second straight survey. KQMV repeated at #2 with a slight decrease, while KBKS moved up to #3 with a modest gain. KZOK busted a move from #10 to #4 with its best showing since NOVEMBER. KUOW dropped from #3 to #6 with its lowest mark since AUGUST and was just ahead of KIRO-F, which leapt from #16 to #7 with its biggest book in over a year.

DETROIT: The Classic 2-Step

For the fourth book in a row, the top two 6+ stations were library-driven ones. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX repeated at #1 with its highest share since AUGUST (6.9-7.1). AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC remained at #2 (6.4-6.2). BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF stepped up to #3 (5.5-5.8) but was forced to share the spotlight with AUDACY News WWJ-A, which advanced from a tie at #7 with its best book in over a year (4.9-5.8). The other half of that #7 tie – AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET) – moved up to #5 with its best offensive performance since JANUARY (4.9-5.5). iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC dipped to #6 (5.3-5.2), while iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) fell from #3 to #7 with its smallest share in over a year (5.6-5.1). WNIC remained in the cume lead (911,600-901,800) with a 1.1% decrease. That almost mirrored the market, which was down 0.9%.

WRIF continued to dominate 25-54. The station was up slightly to finish #1 for the seventh straight survey. A flat WCSX repeated at #2 but was a share and a half behind its cluster bro. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB remained at #3 with a small loss and was joined by BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), which sprang up from a tie at #5 with a slight gain. WXYT-F advanced five spaces to #5 as it regained most of last month’s share loss. WNIC slipped to #6 with its first down book since MARCH and was tied with WOMC and CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD. AUDACY Country WYCD dropped from a tie at #5 to #10 as it returned about half of last month’s large increase.

Last month, WYCD and WJLB were both claiming to be #1 18-34. The two stations remained tied but dropped to #2 as they each had a down book. This paved the way for WCSX to jump from #3 to #1 as it landed its largest share in over a year. WRIF remained at #4 with a slight decrease. WMGC and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) moved up and into a tie at #5. WNIC dropped from #5 to a tie at #8 with WOMC.

WRIF and WJLB remained #1 and #2, respectively, in the 18-49 race. WRIF was flat, while WJLB was down slightly as the lead grew to a full share. WOMC and WDVD made bold moves. WOMC went from #7 to #3 as it bounced back from a down book, while WDVD advanced four places to #4 with its best outing since AUGUST. Ending a three-book surge, WNIC slid from #3 into a tie at #6 with WXYT-F. WYCD and WCSX had been seen together at #4. Both stations were down this survey and ended up at #8 and #9, respectively.

PHOENIX: It’s Always Easy

There is generally precious little drama 6+ as iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) is usually the #1 station. And right on cue, it happened for the ninth book in a row (6.6-6.6). BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP-F made a huge move as it went from a tie at #4 to #2 with its best book in over a year (4.7-6.1). This was likely fueled by the SUNS’ ill-fated attempt to win the NBA title. iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX slipped to #3 (6.0-5.7), while AUDACY Classic Hits KOOL (94.5 KOOL FM) jumped from #8 to #4 with its highest share in exactly a year (3.9-5.4). HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD stepped up to #5 with its third up book in a row (4.5-4.7). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) slid three places to #6 with its lowest share since the city sidewalks were dressed up in holiday style (4.9-4.4). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX went from a tie at #4 to #7 with its lowest mark in over a year (4.7-4.1). KESZ remained the cume leader (937,400-954,700) – a gain of 1.8%. The market grew by 0.6%.

Last survey, KESZ and KNIX were tied atop the 25-54 leaderboard. KESZ remained at #1 with a small increase, while KNIX returned most of last month’s big gain and slipped to #3. In between those two stations was KOOL, which advanced from #7 to #2 with its best performance in over a year. KUPD was up to #4 with its highest share since FEBRUARY, while KMVP-F moved from a tie at #8 to #5 with a huge increase. As recently as MAY, the station was sitting at #18. Amazing what a championship run can do, right? Three stations dropped out of the top five. KYOT slipped to #6 with a small loss, while ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) fell to #7 with its lowest total since MARCH. KSLX ended up at #8 as it was down for the second book in a row.

For the first time in exactly one year, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) was the #1 station 18-34. The station moved up from #2 with its best book in, well, a year. This ended the four-book winning streak for KNIX, which dipped to #2 with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY. KUPD repeated at #3 with a small increase, which just held off a hard-charging KMVP-F, jumping from #8 to #4. KOOL also made a bold move as it went from a tie at #12 to #5 with a huge share increase. AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) slipped to #6 with a slight loss and was tied with KYOT. KESZ dropped from #5 to #9 as it returned a good portion of last month’s large increase.

Though it was off a bit, KESZ repeated as the leading 18-49 station. However, its lead was less than a half share over KMVP-F, which led the fast break from #8 to #2. Not too far behind those two stations was KOOL, which advanced from #11 to #3 for the station’s first appearance in the top five in over a year. KUPD was up to #4 with its best book since FEBRUARY, while KNIX slid three places to #5 with its lowest total since that same month. KYOT and KALV had been sequestered together at #4, but both had down books and landed at #6 and #8, respectively. KLNZ dropped from #3 to #9 with its smallest share since NOVEMBER.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL: Winning Is Kool

Things were very tight in the 6+ competition as three stations were within 0.2 of the lead. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) took over the top spot with its best Frosty-free share in over a year (8.0-8.1). This ended the five-book winning streak for HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95), which stepped down to #2 with its lowest number since JANUARY (8.1-7.9). Moving up from #3 to tie KSTP-F at #2 was UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS-F (7.9-7.9). MPR N/T KNOW repeated at #4 as it ended a two-book slide (5.9-6.2). Three stations had laid claim to the #5 position in the last survey but only one remained. iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) remained in place as it bounced back from a down book (5.4-6.0). AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) slipped to #6 (5.4-5.5), while AUDACY Talk WCCO-A ended up at #7 (5.4-5.4). KQQL still had the most cume (856,400-879,100) with a 2.7% increase. The market was down by 1.8%.

The 25-54 arena was not nearly as compressed. KSTP-F won for the fifth book in a row with a small increase. KTIS-F stepped up to #2, also with a small gain, but was over a share behind the leader. KQQL slipped to #3 with a small loss, while KZJK was up to #4 with a small increase. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB remained at #5 as it ended a three-book surge. It was paired with iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (K-FAN), which moved up from #7 despite a slight decrease. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) dropped from #4 to #8 with its smallest share in over a year.

KSTP-F was back in double digits 18-34 and back at #1. The station had nearly a three-share lead over a threesome at #2. KDWB landed there from #1 as it gave back all of last month’s very large increase. KQQL advanced from #5 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1) broke out of a tie at #3 with a slight decrease. KZJK was the other half of that #3 duo and it dropped to #5 and was not far in front of KEEY at #6.

This was the sixth straight 18-49 victory for KSTP-F. It also marked the fourth time in that streak that the station reached double digits. KTIS-F repeated at #2 with a slight loss and was better than two shares off the lead. KQQL was up from #6 to #3 despite a slight decrease. It was joined by KZJK, which stepped up from a tie at #4 despite a small loss of share. KDWB moved down to #5 as it ended a three-book surge. KXXR dropped from a tie at #4 to #6.

That’s a wrap! Thanks for reading. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in about 28 days to fully explore the AUGUST survey. Until then, stay safe.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC.: RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. is based in ANNAPOLIS, MD. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call 410-295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News