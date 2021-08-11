New Studio

CLAY TRAVIS and FOX SPORTS' OUTKICK sports media company has a new studio in NASHVILLE's 6TH & PEABODY entertainment venue for "OUTKICK 360," its midday show with JONATHAN HUTTON, CHAD WITHROW, and PAUL KUHARSKY which moved to OUTKICK streaming and podcasting from crosstown CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE) earlier this year; the show is moving to 2-5p (CT) on AUGUST 30th with an eye towards radio syndication. The show will also use the studio for podcast production.

TRAVIS said, "We could not be more excited to launch a partnership with 6TH & PEABODY. This studio marks the next chapter in OUTKICK 360's exciting history and continues OUTKICK on its path of exponential growth. I look forward to this partnership with our friends at 6TH & PEABODY, as we watch and enjoy our audiences being able to show up and see our shows in person."





Withrow, Kuharsky, 6th & Peabody GM Heather Fredrick, Hutton, 6th & Peabody Managing Director Adam Warren







