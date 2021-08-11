Eminem (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

TMZ reported that EMINEM's ex-wife, KIM SCOTT, was hospitalized following a suicide attempt on JULY 30th. When help arrived, SCOTT was combative, she had to be restrained by deputies ... paramedics were unable to check her vitals. According to TMZ sources, SCOTT had cut herself, as she had several small lacerations on the back of her leg. She was sent to the hospital for medical and psychological evaluation.

EMINEM and KIM SCOTT were married in 1999 and divorced in 2001, and briefly remarried for a few months in 2006. They also have a daughter together, HAILIE JADE.

