Jaffer & Young

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WNXP (91-ONE NASHVILLE’S NEW MUSIC EXPERIENCE)/NASHVILLE has named AYISHA JAFFER as APD/Midday Host, and EMILY YOUNG as Sonic Cathedral Coordinator.

JAFFER has held many roles in the music industry over the past 20 years, including artist and tour management, and was a key voice for Triple A WYMS (RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE.

JAFFER said, “I firmly believe that music and stories are key to bringing people together, which is where my passion for radio originates. I look forward to diving into this growing community, adding my experiences and stories as well as hearing from WNXP listeners.”

EMILY YOUNG has been with the station since WNXP’s launch in NOVEMBER 2020 as both a weekend host and social media coordinator. She’ll now be working closely with parent company NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO to coordinate the use of the SONIC CATHEDRAL, a unique performance and special event space.

YOUNG said, “NASHVILLE has needed a radio station like WNXP for a long time, and it’s been an honor to be a part of this team. I’m thrilled to continue to introduce new artists to NASHVILLE and beyond, and to help foster our creative community through this event space.”

WNXP PD JASON MOON WILKINS said, “AYISHA JAFFER is an exceptional DJ with proven editorial skills and a drive to create community connection both on and off the air. And EMILY YOUNG brings the kind of direct experience and extensive local relationships that are a perfect fit for running our new performance space.”

With JAFFER taking over the midday slot, JEWLY HIGHT moves into a full-time role as Editorial Director, where she will lead music and culture coverage for WNXP and sister News station WPLN.





« see more Net News