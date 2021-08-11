Starts Today

AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS is debuting its new monthly podcast anthology series featuring a different format and topic for each episode.

"THE 11th," which will post on the 11th of each month, premiered TODAY (8/11) with "THE INBOX," a four-part podcast hosted by writer SARAH VIREN about her investigating cases emailed to her of false accusations of sexual misconduct after her own wife was falsely accused. The SEPTEMBER 11th edition will be an exploration of THE FUGEES' album "THE SCORE" by writer HANIF ABDURRAQUIB. The show is produced by LEILA DAY, JOEL LOVELL, ERIC MENNEL, JENELLE PIFER, CHLOE PRASINOS, and KRISTEN TORRES.

“THE 11TH is a place for stories that might not otherwise be told, whether that’s because of format or length or perspective,” said PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS Co-Founder MAX LINSKY. “There is not a singular personality as the voice of THE 11TH and that’s a deliberate choice -- the goal is to create something that will feature a range of voices, both from within PINEAPPLE and beyond. The incredible team of producers and editors working on THE 11TH has described it as a mystery box, where you never know what you’ll get each month -- I can’t wait to hear how this team and this show will surprise audiences.”

