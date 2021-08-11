Business Contest

For the second consecutive year, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND, the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS, and KEYBANK are giving away a $30,000 radio advertising campaign on the station to one local business owned by a veteran, minority member, or woman. As with last year's promotion, "Moving Business Forward" will also give the winner use of a private suite for one CAVS game at ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE. This year, the station will also buy $2,500 in gift cards, divided among veteran, minority, and women-owned businesses, to be given away throughout the year..

“We are excited to partner with KEYBANK and the CAVS to create this special program for the local business community,” said GOOD KARMA CLEVELAND VP/Market Mgr. SAM PINES. “This past year has been a challenging and innovative time for small business, and we look forward to connecting our loyal sports fans with these deserving CLEVELAND-based businesses to help them thrive in the future.”

“We are proud to team up with ESPN CLEVELAND and the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS once again to provide diverse small businesses with this fun and unique opportunity that will help our region keep moving forward,” said KEYBANK NORTHEAST OHIO Market Pres. TIMOTHY BURKE. “CLEVELAND is our home and we are committed to helping this community thrive!”

The promotion runs through SEPTEMBER 10th and is open to NORTHEAST OHIO businesses incorporated and active for at least two years with annual revenue under $1 milion in fiscal year 2020; entrants will submit a 300-words-or-less statement saying why their business deserves to win, which will be judged on five criteria, the nominator’s passion for the business, innovation during and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, employee loyalty, impact on business’s neighborhood/community, and overall business culture.

