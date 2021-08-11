On Second Thought...

After initially denying CLEAR COMMUNICATIONS, INC.'s application for a new translator at VINELAND, NJ to rebroadcast its Tropical WMIZ-A/VINELAND, the FCC has now reinstated and granted an amended version of the application over the objection of PRESS COMMUNICATIONS.

The application was denied after PRESS complained that the proposed facility would interfere with its Country WTHJ (THUNDER 106)/BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP, NJ. CLEAR appealed, attaching a minor curative amendment specifying a directional antenna to eliminate interference in the areas where WTHJ listeners complained of potential interference and asking that the amended application be considered nunc pro tunc. In addition, CLEAR argued that the Commission had failed to follow its own procedures for notifications and thus had to accept the amended filing; the Commission agreed and has granted the application.

