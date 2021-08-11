Next Webinar

Next up in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated webinar series is a presentation and panel on the seasonal retail category for radio advertising.

“Radio Works for Retail/Seasonal Buying,” to be streamed on AUGUST 18th at noon (CT), will offer an overview of the category, fata from GfK's FutureBuy 2021 study, some broadcaster success stories, a review of best practices, and the client perspective. Participants include GfK NORTH AMERICA Managing Dir./Consumer Insights and Sales Effectiveness/Global Dir. of Consumer Trends STACY BERECK, CUMULUS MEDIA/LAKE CHARLES, LA Sr. AE SCOTT DAVIS, WHITE HOUSE HOME owner JOSEPH DEVITO, and CONNOISSEUR MEDIA/LONG ISLAND GSM JANINE JOHNS.

The webinar is free for RAB members.

Bereck, Davis, Devito, Johns

« see more Net News