Writer-producer management company, HALLWOOD MEDIA has named ANDY STEINWAY as its SVP. STEINWAY brings GRAMMY winning songwriter JOZZY into the HALLWOOD MEDIA fold. STEINWAY also manages artist/songwriter, RAISSA.

HALLWOOD MEDIA founder and CEO NEIL JACOBSON commented, "ANDY and I speak ‘BERKLEE.’ What I mean by that, is we both come from the same school where we were immersed and wholly focused on music from the age of 18. We ‘nerd out’ when it comes to how we listen to music and how we analyze talent, music, songs and records. Having him on the team is going to be incredibly valuable, as well as a ton of fun."

STEINWAY added, "The future of HALLWOOD MEDIA is bright. I’m thrilled to build something extraordinary with NEIL JACOBSON, someone I’ve long admired and looked up to."

