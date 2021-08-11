WKSC's DJ Nurotic Warms Up The Crowd

WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO presented another showcase in their "Truly Endless Summer" concert series last week. ARISTA RECORDS' artist TAI VERDES performed live under bright blue skies on the warm sand along LAKE MICHIGAN at OHIO STREET BEACH. His set featured several songs, including his breakthrough viral single, "Stuck In The Middle" and his current Top 20 Pop single, "A-O-K."

SVP Programming JAMES HOWARD said "TAI proved to be every bit the superstar we expected. He hung out with the fans, taking pictures with them and put on a great show!"





WKSC personality JRDN brings VERDES and his guitarist to the stage.





